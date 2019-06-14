Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:09PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 208 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast
of Fort Benton, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this
storm.

Locations impacted include…
Geraldine, Shonkin and Square Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

