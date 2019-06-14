Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:09PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 208 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles southeast

of Fort Benton, moving east at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Geraldine, Shonkin and Square Butte.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.