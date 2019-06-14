Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 2:06PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 205 PM MDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located

along a line extending from near Flatwillow to near Grass Range.

Movement was east at 15 mph. These storms may strengthen across

southern Petroleum County over the next hour and a half.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail are possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Winnett, Flatwillow, Petrolia Lake, Cat Creek and Tiegen.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.