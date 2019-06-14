Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 12:33PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1233 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Hobson to 6 miles southwest of Moore.

Movement was east at 20 mph.

Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Lewistown, Hobson, Moore, Moccasin, Glengarry, Heath and Buffalo.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.