Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 12:20AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1220 AM MDT, strong thunderstorms are located 14 miles southwest
of Lothair, or 24 miles southwest of Chester, moving southeast at 30
mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Lothair, The Knees and Tiber Dam.
This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 307 and 309.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.