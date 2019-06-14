Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 12:20AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1220 AM MDT, strong thunderstorms are located 14 miles southwest

of Lothair, or 24 miles southwest of Chester, moving southeast at 30

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Lothair, The Knees and Tiber Dam.

This includes Highway 2 between mile markers 307 and 309.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.