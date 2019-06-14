Special Weather Statement issued June 14 at 11:14AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1113 AM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 30 miles north of

Browning, or 49 miles northwest of Cut Bank, moving east-southeast

at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this

storm.

This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central

Glacier County.

This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 41 and 49.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If you are on or near Duck Lake, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.