SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 356 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS

EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MONTANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MONTANA

FERGUS JUDITH BASIN

IN NORTH CENTRAL MONTANA

CHOUTEAU

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BIG SANDY, CARTER, FORT BENTON,

GRASS RANGE, HOBSON, LEWISTOWN, LEWISTOWN DIVIDE, RAYNESFORD,

STANFORD, AND WINIFRED.