Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 3:45PM MDT until June 14 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

North central Judith Basin County in central Montana…

Western Fergus County in central Montana…

Southern Chouteau County in north central Montana…

Northeastern Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 344 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Highwood, or

22 miles south of Fort Benton, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Stanford, Geraldine, Denton, Highwood, Shonkin, Coffee Creek and

Square Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

This storm has a history of producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW

inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows!

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.