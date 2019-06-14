Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:28PM MDT until June 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Chouteau County in north central Montana…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 227 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geraldine, or

23 miles southeast of Fort Benton, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Geraldine and Square Butte.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.