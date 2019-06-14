Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:27PM MDT until June 14 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 226 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Brady, or 17

miles southeast of Conrad, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Trained weather spotters. At 225PM, hail up to golf ball

size was reported covering I-15 south of Conrad.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable

tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes,

roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Dutton, Brady and Collins.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Great Falls.