Helena, Montana
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:18PM MDT until June 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
South central Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 218 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Flatwillow,
or 7 miles south of Winnett, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Flatwillow and Petrolia Lake.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to
flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

