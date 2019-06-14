Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 2:12PM MDT until June 14 at 2:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Pondera County in north central Montana…

Northeastern Teton County in north central Montana…

Western Chouteau County in north central Montana…

* Until 245 PM MDT.

* At 210 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Brady, or 9

miles southeast of Conrad, moving southeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail.

SOURCE…Radar and law enforcement indicated. This storm has a

history of producing hail up to golf ball size.

IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Locations impacted include…

Conrad, Dutton, Brady and Collins.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay

away from windows.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.