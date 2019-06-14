Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 14 at 12:44PM MDT until June 14 at 1:30PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
North central Pondera County in north central Montana…
Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana…
* Until 130 PM MDT.
* At 1243 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles east of
South Browning, or 16 miles west of Cut Bank, moving southeast at
30 mph.
HAZARD…Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect
considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to
mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
* Locations impacted include…
Valier and Dupuyer.
Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground
lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from
windows.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.