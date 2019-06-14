Helena, Montana
Home   |

Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 3:24PM MDT until June 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…
Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…
Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some drainages that will experience flooding include…Flatwillow
Creek, Yellow Water Creek, and Box Elder Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

8:06 pm
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

9:32 pm
Helena
82°
Great Falls
73°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Snowpack

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Scroll to top
Skip to content