Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 3:24PM MDT until June 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a
* Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…
Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…
Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana…
* Until 630 PM MDT.
* At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.
* Some drainages that will experience flooding include…Flatwillow
Creek, Yellow Water Creek, and Box Elder Creek.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.