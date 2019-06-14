Flood Advisory issued June 14 at 3:24PM MDT until June 14 at 6:30PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flood Advisory for Rapid Rises for…

Southeastern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…

Southwestern Garfield County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 630 PM MDT.

* At 322 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to one inch of rain has already fallen.

* Some drainages that will experience flooding include…Flatwillow

Creek, Yellow Water Creek, and Box Elder Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.