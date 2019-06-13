Helena, Montana
Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 11:54PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

At 1152 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm
outflow along a line extending from 16 miles south of Richland to 6
miles south of St. Marie. Movement was east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this line.

Locations impacted include…
Glasgow, Wolf Point, Nashua, Frazer, Lustre, St. Marie, Oswego, Volt,
Larslan and Whatley.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Glasgow.

