Special Weather Statement issued June 13 at 10:40PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 1039 PM MDT, strong thunderstorms are located 27 miles north of

West Glacier, or 50 miles northeast of Evergreen, moving east at 20

mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Many Glacier, Babb and Goat Haunt.

This includes Highway 89 between mile markers 40 and 47.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.