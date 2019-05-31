Special Weather Statement issued May 31 at 2:48PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 248 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles southwest
of White Sulphur Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph.
Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this
storm.
This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central
Broadwater and south central Meagher Counties.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 12 between mile markers 19 and 35.
Highway 89 between mile markers 56 and 57.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Great Falls.