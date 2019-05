At 223 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Butte, moving southeast at 10 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with

this storm. Heavy rain could create street runoff problems for the

city of Butte.

Locations impacted include…

Butte, Silver Bow, Walkerville, Janney, Newcomb and Nissler.