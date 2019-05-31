Flood Warning issued May 31 at 10:58AM MDT until June 1 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

West central Chouteau County in north central Montana…

* Until 1115 AM MDT Saturday.

* Flood crest is likely occurring or has just occurred along the

Teton River near Loma, and river levels should recede through the

weekend. Minor lowland flooding of agricultural lands are the main

impacts of the current flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.