Flood Warning issued May 31 at 10:11AM MDT until June 5 at 10:00AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Northwestern Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 1000 AM MDT Wednesday.

* Water levels along the Sun River are expected to rise above flood

stage once again later today or this weekend and remain at or

above flood stage through Tuesday. Based on current forecasts,

flooding will primarily impact the town of Sun River and low-lying

agricultural areas along the river. At Sun River, the river will

likely cross Highway 200 and isolate at least some structures,

including houses, in town. Note that only a slight rise from

current forecasts will result in greater impacts along and near

Sun River.

* Current river level forecasts for the Sun River gauges at Simms

and Vaughn are based on no additional rainfall today. Any showers

or thunderstorms may result in higher rises on the river than

currently indicated.

* Confidence: High.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Vaughn, Simms and Sun River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx