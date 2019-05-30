Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 5:23PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

At 523 PM MDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Highwood, or 19

miles south of Fort Benton, moving southeast at 10 mph.

Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Belt and Highwood.

This includes Highway 89 near mile marker 73.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They can relay your report to the National Weather Service

office in Great Falls.