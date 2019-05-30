Flood Watch issued May 30 at 8:29AM MDT until June 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a
* Flood Watch for portions of central Montana, north central
Montana, and west central Montana, including the following
areas, in central Montana, Cascade. In north central Montana,
Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Northern
Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. In
west central Montana, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark.
* From 6 PM MDT this evening through Saturday morning
* Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will develop along and
near the Rocky Mountain Front later today through Friday and
move over the higher terrain where there is still a considerable
snowpack in place. The combination of locally excessive
rainfall, snowmelt, and existing high water levels may cause
some additional flooding.
* Confidence: Low
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.