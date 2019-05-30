Flood Watch issued May 30 at 8:29AM MDT until June 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Watch for portions of central Montana, north central

Montana, and west central Montana, including the following

areas, in central Montana, Cascade. In north central Montana,

Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern Teton, Northern

Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. In

west central Montana, Central and Southern Lewis and Clark.

* From 6 PM MDT this evening through Saturday morning

* Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will develop along and

near the Rocky Mountain Front later today through Friday and

move over the higher terrain where there is still a considerable

snowpack in place. The combination of locally excessive

rainfall, snowmelt, and existing high water levels may cause

some additional flooding.

* Confidence: Low

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.