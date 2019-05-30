Flood Watch issued May 30 at 8:04PM MDT until June 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* The Flood Watch continues for portions of central Montana,

north-central Montana, and west-central Montana, including the

following areas, in central Montana, Cascade County. In north-

central Montana, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern

Teton, Northern Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern Rocky

Mountain Front. In west-central Montana, Central and Southern

Lewis and Clark County.

* Through Saturday morning.

* Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will affect the watch area

through Friday, especially during the afternoon and early

evening hours. A considerable snowpack remains in place across

the higher terrain of the Rocky Mountain Front. The combination

of locally excessive rainfall, snowmelt, and existing high water

levels along area streams and rivers may cause additional

flooding.

* Confidence: Low

A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on

current forecasts.

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible

Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be

prepared to take action should flooding develop.