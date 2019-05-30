Flood Watch issued May 30 at 8:04PM MDT until June 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* The Flood Watch continues for portions of central Montana,
north-central Montana, and west-central Montana, including the
following areas, in central Montana, Cascade County. In north-
central Montana, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera, Eastern
Teton, Northern Rocky Mountain Front, and Southern Rocky
Mountain Front. In west-central Montana, Central and Southern
Lewis and Clark County.
* Through Saturday morning.
* Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will affect the watch area
through Friday, especially during the afternoon and early
evening hours. A considerable snowpack remains in place across
the higher terrain of the Rocky Mountain Front. The combination
of locally excessive rainfall, snowmelt, and existing high water
levels along area streams and rivers may cause additional
flooding.
* Confidence: Low
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on
current forecasts.
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible
Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be
prepared to take action should flooding develop.