Flood Warning issued May 29 at 9:28AM MDT until May 31 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

Reports from observers and stream gauges indicate flooding occurring
along the Teton River from eastern Teton County into Choteau County,
with water levels quickly rising at the river gauge near Loma.
The Teton River near Dutton experienced its highest crest since
1986, and fifth highest of record.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.