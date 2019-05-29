Flood Warning issued May 29 at 9:28AM MDT until May 31 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

Reports from observers and stream gauges indicate flooding occurring

along the Teton River from eastern Teton County into Choteau County,

with water levels quickly rising at the river gauge near Loma.

The Teton River near Dutton experienced its highest crest since

1986, and fifth highest of record.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.