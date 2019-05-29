Flood Warning issued May 29 at 8:31AM MDT until May 30 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Flood waters have crested and continue to fall, yet still remain
at minor flood stage along the Marias River near Shelby.
* Water levels are forecasted to recede below minor flood stage by
late Thursday morning.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at
https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx