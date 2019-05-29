Flood Warning issued May 29 at 8:31AM MDT until May 30 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Flood waters have crested and continue to fall, yet still remain

at minor flood stage along the Marias River near Shelby.

* Water levels are forecasted to recede below minor flood stage by

late Thursday morning.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx