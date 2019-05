* Numerous small rivers and creeks have peaked but remain near or

above flood stage, including the Teton River in Teton County.

* Flooding will continue in many areas through late Wednesday or

Thursday as runoff moves downstream.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx