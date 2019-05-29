Helena, Montana
Flood Warning issued May 29 at 7:50AM MDT until May 30 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Central Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana…
West central Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until 845 AM MDT Thursday.

* Minor flooding is occurring along the Dearborn River and its
tributaries. Minor flood stage is 6.5 feet.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at
https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx

Helena
73°
Great Falls
73°
