Flood Advisory issued May 29 at 11:04AM MDT until May 31 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Teton County in north central Montana…

* Until 1100 AM MDT Friday.

* Teton County Sheriff’s Office reports minor flooding continues in

low-lying and poor drainage areas across the county. Flood waters

will continue to slowly recede over the coming days.

* Please continue to heed any road closures.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.