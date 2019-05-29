Helena, Montana
Home   |

Flood Advisory issued May 29 at 11:04AM MDT until May 31 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Teton County in north central Montana…

* Until 1100 AM MDT Friday.

* Teton County Sheriff’s Office reports minor flooding continues in
low-lying and poor drainage areas across the county. Flood waters
will continue to slowly recede over the coming days.

* Please continue to heed any road closures.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

More Weather Wise
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

9:43 pm
Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

9:32 pm
Weather Wise: Mountain Melt

Weather Wise: Mountain Melt

7:55 pm
Helena
73°
Great Falls
73°
Current Radar
More From Montana's Weather Leader
Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Beartooth Highway opens, watch for rock slides

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Well Checks during Flood Threats

Weather Wise: Mountain Melt
Weather Wise

Weather Wise: Mountain Melt

Scroll to top
Skip to content