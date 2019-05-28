Flood Warning issued May 28 at 4:18AM MDT until May 29 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Northwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana…

Pondera County in north central Montana…

Central Glacier County in north central Montana…

Teton County in north central Montana…

* Until further notice

* Numerous small rivers and creeks have peaked but remain near or

above flood stage, including Badger Creek near Browning, Two

Medicine River near Browning, and the Teton River west of Choteau.

* Runoff from recent heavy rain and snowmelt continues to feed into

creeks and rivers along the Rocky Mountain Front. Although

precipitation has ended, flooding will continue in many areas

through Tuesday or Wednesday as runoff moves downstream.

* Some locations that have experienced flooding include but not

limited to Browning, Heart Butte, Augusta and East Glacier Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.