Flood Warning issued May 28 at 4:18AM MDT until May 29 at 9:15PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Northwestern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana…
Pondera County in north central Montana…
Central Glacier County in north central Montana…
Teton County in north central Montana…
* Until further notice
* Numerous small rivers and creeks have peaked but remain near or
above flood stage, including Badger Creek near Browning, Two
Medicine River near Browning, and the Teton River west of Choteau.
* Runoff from recent heavy rain and snowmelt continues to feed into
creeks and rivers along the Rocky Mountain Front. Although
precipitation has ended, flooding will continue in many areas
through Tuesday or Wednesday as runoff moves downstream.
* Some locations that have experienced flooding include but not
limited to Browning, Heart Butte, Augusta and East Glacier Park.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.