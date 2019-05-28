Helena, Montana
Flood Warning issued May 28 at 4:08AM MDT until May 30 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana…
West central Toole County in north central Montana…

* Until further notice

* Rain has ended.

* The Marias River near Shelby remains above flood stage, but is
expected to slowly recede on Wednesday.

* Some locations that are experiencing flooding include the Marias
River near Shelby.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

