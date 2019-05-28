Flood Warning issued May 28 at 4:08AM MDT until May 30 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Southeastern Glacier County in north central Montana…

West central Toole County in north central Montana…

* Until further notice

* Rain has ended.

* The Marias River near Shelby remains above flood stage, but is

expected to slowly recede on Wednesday.

* Some locations that are experiencing flooding include the Marias

River near Shelby.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

