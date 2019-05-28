Flood Warning issued May 28 at 11:13AM MDT until May 31 at 11:15AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for…
Rain and Snowmelt in…
Eastern Teton County in north central Montana…
West central Chouteau County in north central Montana…
* Until 1115 AM MDT Friday.
* At 1108 AM MDT, minor flooding is occurring along the Teton River
near Dutton. The flooding is expected to extend downstream into
Choteau County over the coming hours and days, and will produce
minor flooding along the river to near Loma.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you
can do so safely.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.