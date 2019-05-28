Flood Warning issued May 28 at 1:05AM MDT until June 1 at 12:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Rain and Snowmelt in…

Northeastern Lewis and Clark County in west central Montana…

South central Teton County in north central Montana…

Northwestern Cascade County in central Montana…

* Until further notice

* Heavy rain and snowmelt upstream has caused flooding along the Sun

River from near Simms downstream to near Vaughn. The river is

expected to remain above flood stage though much of this week.

* Several roads are closed due to flooding along the Sun River.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx