Flood Warning issued May 28 at 10:41AM MDT until May 29 at 10:45AM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a

* Flood Warning for…

Southern Petroleum County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 1045 AM MDT Wednesday.

* At 1040 AM MDT, emergency management reported widespread flooding

south of Highway 200 in Petroleum County. Heavy rainfall over this

area and upstream yesterday has the area creeks and stream

overflowing their banks. The Musselshell River is expected to

remain below flood stage. The water will slowly recede over the

next day or so.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.