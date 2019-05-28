Flood Advisory issued May 28 at 1:58PM MDT until May 30 at 1:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Judith Basin County in central Montana…

* Until 145 PM MDT Thursday.

* At 151 PM MDT, emergency management reported some minor flooding

continuing near Hobson and Windham, along Sage Creek and Willow

Creek.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Stanford, Hobson, Geyser, Raynesford, Windham, Moccasin, Ackley

Lake State Park, Sapphire Village, Utica and Benchland.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.