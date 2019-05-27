Helena, Montana
Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:54PM MDT until May 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers will end tonight with little or no additional
precipitation expected.

* Many creeks remain very high and flooding has been reported along
Sage Creek and Willow Creek.

Some locations that could experience flooding include…
Stanford, Hobson, Geyser, Raynesford, Windham, Moccasin, Ackley Lake
State Park, Sapphire Village, Utica and Benchland.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

