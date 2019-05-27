Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:54PM MDT until May 29 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers will end tonight with little or no additional

precipitation expected.

* Many creeks remain very high and flooding has been reported along

Sage Creek and Willow Creek.

Some locations that could experience flooding include…

Stanford, Hobson, Geyser, Raynesford, Windham, Moccasin, Ackley Lake

State Park, Sapphire Village, Utica and Benchland.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.