Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:51PM MDT until May 30 at 5:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers are ending this evening and no additional
precipitation is expected.
* Moderate flooding is occuring along the Sun River near Simms
from heavy rain and snowmelt upstream. The river is expected to
remain above flood stage though much of this week.
* The Sun River near Vaughn continues to rise and is expected to
reach flood stage tonight and continue to rise on Tuesday where
the river is expected to remain above flood stage through much of
this week.
* Several roads are closed due to flooding along the Sun River.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at
https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx