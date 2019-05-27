Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:51PM MDT until May 30 at 5:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers are ending this evening and no additional

precipitation is expected.

* Moderate flooding is occuring along the Sun River near Simms

from heavy rain and snowmelt upstream. The river is expected to

remain above flood stage though much of this week.

* The Sun River near Vaughn continues to rise and is expected to

reach flood stage tonight and continue to rise on Tuesday where

the river is expected to remain above flood stage through much of

this week.

* Several roads are closed due to flooding along the Sun River.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Fort Shaw, Fort Shaw, Simms and Sun River.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All

interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx