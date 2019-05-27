Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:30PM MDT until May 29 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers are ending this evening and no additional
precipitation is expected.
* Moderate Flooding is occuring along the Dearborn river and its
tributaries. Moderate flood stage is 8.0 feet. The Dearborn river
is epected to remain near 8 feet tonight then slowly fall on
Tuesday. Flooding will contiue along the Dearborne river and its
Tributaties through Tuesday.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at
https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx