Flood Warning issued May 27 at 8:30PM MDT until May 29 at 8:45AM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Rain showers are ending this evening and no additional

precipitation is expected.

* Moderate Flooding is occuring along the Dearborn river and its

tributaries. Moderate flood stage is 8.0 feet. The Dearborn river

is epected to remain near 8 feet tonight then slowly fall on

Tuesday. Flooding will contiue along the Dearborne river and its

Tributaties through Tuesday.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Up to date river levels and forecasts can be found at

https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=tfx