Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:07PM MDT expiring April 5 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Milk River at Tampico affecting Valley County

Milk River at Glasgow affecting Valley County

Milk River at Nashua affecting Valley County

Poplar River Near Poplar affecting Roosevelt County

.Continued runoff from snow melt, combined with ice jams, will continue to bring flooding to the Milk and Poplar Rivers.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Milk River at Tampico.

* until Friday April 05.

* at 7:30 PM Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…the river will continue rising to near 27.4 feet by

after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage

Thursday early afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

SAFETY MESSAGE…

Avoid traveling on flooded roads. Washouts may be hidden under the

water.

Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio.

The latest statements and forecasts for rivers and streams can be

found at our web page…

water . weather . g o v