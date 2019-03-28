Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:07PM MDT expiring April 5 at 1:20PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Milk River at Tampico affecting Valley County
Milk River at Glasgow affecting Valley County
Milk River at Nashua affecting Valley County
Poplar River Near Poplar affecting Roosevelt County
.Continued runoff from snow melt, combined with ice jams, will continue to bring flooding to the Milk and Poplar Rivers.
The Flood Warning continues for
The Milk River at Tampico.
* until Friday April 05.
* at 7:30 PM Thursday the stage was 27.1 feet.
* Flood stage is 23.0 feet.
* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…the river will continue rising to near 27.4 feet by
after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage
Thursday early afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
SAFETY MESSAGE…
Avoid traveling on flooded roads. Washouts may be hidden under the
water.
Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio.
The latest statements and forecasts for rivers and streams can be
found at our web page…
water . weather . g o v