Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:07PM MDT expiring April 1 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Milk River at Tampico affecting Valley County

Milk River at Glasgow affecting Valley County

Milk River at Nashua affecting Valley County

Poplar River Near Poplar affecting Roosevelt County

.Continued runoff from snow melt, combined with ice jams, will continue to bring flooding to the Milk and Poplar Rivers.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Poplar River Near Poplar.

* until Monday afternoon.

* at 7:30 PM Thursday the stage was 17.1 feet.

* Flood stage is 13.0 feet.

* Moderate flooding is occurring and Moderate flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…the river will remain steady near 17 feet overnight, then begin to fall

to below flood stage by Sunday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

SAFETY MESSAGE…

Avoid traveling on flooded roads. Washouts may be hidden under the

water.

Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio.

The latest statements and forecasts for rivers and streams can be

found at our web page…

water . weather . g o v