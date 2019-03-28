Flood Warning issued March 28 at 8:07PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

Milk River at Tampico affecting Valley County

Milk River at Glasgow affecting Valley County

Milk River at Nashua affecting Valley County

Poplar River Near Poplar affecting Roosevelt County

.Continued runoff from snow melt, combined with ice jams, will continue to bring flooding to the Milk and Poplar Rivers.

The Flood Warning continues for

The Milk River at Glasgow.

* until further notice.

* at 7:00 PM Thursday the stage was 31.3 feet.

* Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

* Major flooding is occurring and Major flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…the river will remain steady near a stage of 31.0 feet

through Saturday morning, before beginning a slow fall.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

SAFETY MESSAGE…

Avoid traveling on flooded roads. Washouts may be hidden under the

water.

Stay tuned to developments by listening to NOAA Weather radio.

The latest statements and forecasts for rivers and streams can be

found at our web page…

water . weather . g o v