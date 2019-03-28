Helena, Montana
Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:34AM MDT expiring March 29 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Major flooding is occurring on the Missouri River at the James
Robinson Bridge due to snowmelt and ice jams. The James Kipp
Campground and nearby boat ramp are inundated.

* Major flood stage on the Missouri River near Landusky is 33 feet.
Ice jams are unpredictable, and can suddenly release a large surge
of water. Those with recreation plans on the river should avoid
using river access in flooded areas, especially the boat ramp near
the James Kipp Campground and all points downstream into Fort Peck
Reservoir.

LAT…LON 4758 10846 4761 10868 4765 10882 4772 10886
4768 10878 4765 10877 4761 10856 4762 10851
4760 10850 4760 10846

Weather Wise: Timing of Flood Seasons

9:17 pm
Weather Wise: Why do inversions last so long?

8:08 pm
Weather Wise: Vernal Equinox Explained

5:22 pm
Weather Wise: Timing of Flood Seasons
Weather Wise: Why do inversions last so long?
Weather Wise: Vernal Equinox Explained
