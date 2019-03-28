Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:34AM MDT expiring March 29 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

* Major flooding is occurring on the Missouri River at the James

Robinson Bridge due to snowmelt and ice jams. The James Kipp

Campground and nearby boat ramp are inundated.

* Major flood stage on the Missouri River near Landusky is 33 feet.

Ice jams are unpredictable, and can suddenly release a large surge

of water. Those with recreation plans on the river should avoid

using river access in flooded areas, especially the boat ramp near

the James Kipp Campground and all points downstream into Fort Peck

Reservoir.

LAT…LON 4758 10846 4761 10868 4765 10882 4772 10886

4768 10878 4765 10877 4761 10856 4762 10851

4760 10850 4760 10846