Flood Warning issued March 28 at 11:29AM MDT expiring March 29 at 11:45PM MDT by NWS Great Falls MT

The National Weather Service in Great Falls has extended the

* Flood Warning for…

Snowmelt in…

Northeastern Fergus County in central Montana…

* Until 1145 PM MDT Friday.

* Major flooding is occurring on the Missouri River at the Fred

Robinson Bridge due to snowmelt and ice jams. This includes the

James Kipp Campground and nearby boat ramp.

* Major flood stage on the Missouri River near Landusky is 33 feet.

It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers,

or creeks. Those with recreation plans on the river should avoid

using river access in flooded areas, especially the boat ramp near

the James Kipp Campground.