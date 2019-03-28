Flood Advisory issued March 28 at 1:56PM MDT expiring March 29 at 3:15PM MDT by NWS Glasgow MT

The National Weather Service in Glasgow has extended the

* Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Snowmelt in…

Northeastern Phillips County in northeastern Montana…

Daniels County in northeastern Montana…

Roosevelt County in northeastern Montana…

Central Valley County in northeastern Montana…

Sheridan County in northeastern Montana…

* Until 315 PM MDT Friday.

* At 155 PM MDT, Continued runoff from snowmelt is still leading to

minor flooding across portions of Northeastern Montana, primarily

along area creeks, streams, and other low lying areas. This

includes, but is not limited to, Frenchman Creek, Beaver Creek,

Poplar Creek, Cherry Creek, and Big Muddy Creek.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you

can do so safely.