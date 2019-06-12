Community Comes Together for a 4th of July Display

With it closing in on that time of the year again, Prickly Pear Fireworks is back at it putting together another grand fireworks spectacle! The annual fireworks show, which has been a long-standing community effort since 1957, has provided magic and excitement for people of all ages year after year. Although the non-profit organization has had its fair share of ups and downs with the rising costs of fireworks, and even being on the verge of cancellation in 2016, the community has always been there to show support in whatever way they can.

“Our fellow business members and the people of Helena are the real reason this show can keep going”, says Shellie Mitchell, of Shellie’s Country Café, whom took on the task in 2016 with the help of her family and staff. “Even the smallest amounts add up to provide a show that we can all be proud of,” Mitchell adds.

The shows chief contributors are the other small businesses in the area whom are also happy to keep the community traditions thriving. “Our biggest contributor, year after year, has been Dick Anderson Construction,” Shellie points out, “and we are extremely grateful for their support because it really gives the community something to look forward to.”

Other large contributors are quick to also show their enthusiasm for the community event, including Town Pump, Valley Bank of Helena, Montana Radio Company, the City of East Helena, Lithia, Tri-County Disposal, Rock Hand Hardware, and First Community Bank.

“Although we have several large donations from really great businesses, by far, the majority of our funds come from everyday people who just donate whatever they are able to” states Aimee Myles, the General Manager of Shellie’s Country Café. Mitchell agrees, adding “Yes, exactly, it really does make the biggest difference receiving small amounts from every person who is capable of helping out”.

Raising $28,400 of the $30,000 in 2018, Prickly Pear Fireworks hopes to be able to reach that same goal of $30,000 for 2019. As prices of fireworks continue to climb, they hope to be able to sustain the event for as long as possible for the coming years. It is a though job, with a lot put into it behind the scenes, but with the whole communities’ help they are confident that we all can keep the sparks flying.

Visit www.easthelenafireworks.com to contribute.