New kiosk smart meters make downtown parking easier

Helena has implementing new, upgraded, smart, parking meters this summer that will allow drivers to access their parking fee through an app. The upgraded meters will be beneficial to not only those that visit the Gulch, but also to business owners.

This change was to help alleviate stress for current business owners as well as customers, who have pushed for this imitative according to Hewitt, who told MTN, they feel that the one-hour parking restrictions effect their customers and businesses.

Hewitt expressed that businesses just feel like their customers are rushed, especially when visiting for a quick lunch, one hour is just not enough time.

Now, drivers will have the ability to pay-up their parking passes, right from where they are without having to race back to their car.

For more information on the future “smart meters,” and parking around town, please visit https://www.helenamt.gov/hpc/parking-meter-faq.html