Helena, Montana
Local Businesses Help Support Children and Adults with Developmental Delays

Family Outreach would like to thank each of the following businesses for their support of Family Outreach as official sponsors of Dining for Disabilities:

Thank you to Buffalo Wild Wings, MacKenzie River Pizza and Panda Express for supporting your local Family Outreach services in Helena, Butte and Bozeman.
All proceeds from this fundraiser support children and adults with developmental delays and/or intellectual disabilities with programs and services that assist them with overcoming challenges they experience in their day-to-day life.

Family Outreach is a private non-profit organization that relies primarily on state and federal funding along with grants, donations and community-based fundraising events. When you contribute financially to Family Outreach, all of your donations stay in your local communities. By supporting the Dining with Disabilities program, you are supporting families that have children and adults with developmental delays and/or intellectual disabilities to learn the skills needed to live independently and work in their respective communities.

If you would like more information about the services provided by Family Outreach Inc., or would like to make a donation, check out our website at: www.FamilyOutreach.org, or look for us on Instagram at: @familyoutreachinc, or on Facebook at: FamilyOutreachInc.

OUR HELENA LOCATION​

1212 Helena Avenue
Helena, MT 59601
Ph: 406-443-7370
Fax: 406-449-6062

www.familyoutreach.org

