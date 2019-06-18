Helena, East Helena city candidate list finalized

(HELENA) Six candidates will compete for two seats on the Helena City Commission in the November municipal elections.

Monday evening was the deadline for candidates to get their names on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.

In Helena, the city commission candidates will include the two incumbents – Ed Noonan and Kali Wicks – and four challengers – Kayt Bonahoom, Emily Dean, Sean Logan and Greg Painter. All six will appear on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters will be elected.

Two candidates are running for Helena Municipal Court judge: Anne Peterson – who was appointed to the position earlier this year – and Jack Morris.

It appears there will be two new members of the East Helena City Council, as the incumbents did not file for another term.

Candidates Kelly Harris and Liza Zeigler filed for a seat representing Ward Two, which covers East Helena north of Riggs Street. The seat is currently held by Mike Misowic.

In Ward One, south of Riggs, no candidate filed by the deadline. Incumbent Kit Johnson told MTN he felt he had accomplished a lot in his nine years on the council, and he wanted to spend more time with his family.

While there will be no Ward One candidate on the ballot, write-in candidates can still declare through Sept. 3. If no one files as a write-in, the other councilmembers will have to appoint someone to fill the seat.

Editor’s Note: The original version of this story as aired mistakenly said East Helena’s Ward Two includes the area south of Riggs Street. It is actually the area north of Riggs. We apologize for the error.