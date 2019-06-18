Bullock’s campaign says he’s qualified for 2nd Democratic Primary debate

HELENA-Governor Steve Bullock’s presidential campaign says he has qualified for the second Democratic candidate debate, in July.

But that doesn’t mean he’s assured of being on the debate stage, in Detroit.

Bullock’s campaign said Tuesday that he met the qualifications, after polling at one-percent in a new poll in Iowa by C-B-S News.

He’s the 21st candidate to qualify for the July debate in Detroit — and the Democratic National Committee has said the debate will be limited to 20 candidates.

That means a series of tie-breakers could be used to determine who gets on the stage.

Bullock did not qualify for the D-N-C’s first presidential candidate debate in Miami next week.

Bullock launched his long-shot campaign in mid-May — and he’ll be in New Hampshire this weekend, for several campaign events.

New Hampshire is the site of the first state presidential primary election, next February.