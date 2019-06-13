Second Lady Karen Pence meets with military families in Billings

BILLINGS – Karen Pence, the wife of United States Vice President Mike Pence, visited a business run by a military spouse on Wednesday afternoon as she visited Billings with her husband.

She then spoke at the Armed Forces Reserve Center.

Jody Quinn, the wife of Montana Adjutant General, Major General Matthew Quinn, introduced Karen Pence.

“We appreciate your commitment to our families and the loved ones that we know and ours that are serving,” Mrs. Quinn said in the introduction.

Pence told attendees that the strength of the nation does not just come from the people in uniform.

“The spouses and families who serve right alongside make tremendous sacrifices to the greater benefit of our country,” she said.

Pence talked about her son serving in the U.S. Marine Corps.

“Michael received his Wings of Gold in Meridian, Mississippi in September,” Pence said. “And it was such an honor for us to go and see his wife pin on his wings.”

Pence and the military families took pictures together and she told them she was proud.

“You military spouses are the homefront heroes. You really are. You’re the ones that keep our military strong. You are what we like to call the backbone of the military.”

She discussed the challenges of spouses finding a job when military families move adding there are programs to find federal government jobs for them.

“Military spouse employment is a very important aspect of a strong and resilient military family,” Pence said. “On behalf of so many Americans across the United States, thank you for your service. God bless you and God bless America.”

Nearly 400 private companies have helped 130,000 military spouses find work.

