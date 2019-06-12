Malmstrom AFB will not house unaccompanied migrant children

GREAT FALLS – Malmstrom Air Force Base will not house unaccompanied migrant children, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The Great Falls City Commission was updated about the decision this week.

An email sent to commissioners states Malmstrom is no longer available for use.

CBS News reported that Fort Sill in Oklahoma has been chosen to house 1,400 accompanied migrant children.

Malmstrom Air Force Base was considered after the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) decided to “identify capacity, should it need to expand, to provide shelter for unaccompanied migrant children.”

MTN News first reported about the consideration in May.

-Margaret DeMarco reporting for MTN