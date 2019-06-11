State superintendent Arntzen announces campaign for second term

(HELENA) Montana’s state Superintendent of Public Instruction is officially launching her campaign for a second term.

Elsie Arntzen, a Republican from Billings, announced Tuesday that she will run again in the 2020 election.

“As a teacher of 23 years, I know how critical it is to prepare our students to be ready for success in Montana’s economy,” Arntzen said in a statement. “Education must be focused on developing the unique skills of each individual student to become proud of who they are. That is what families and communities expect from our schools.”

She pointed to her “Montana Ready” initiative, aimed at improving college and career readiness. She also said, as superintendent, she has focused on education funding and school safety.

In addition to her work as a teacher, Arntzen also spent 12 years in the Montana Legislature.

Arntzen’s announcement sets up a potential rematch of the 2016 election. Helena teacher Melissa Romano is again seeking the Democratic nomination for state superintendent. Arntzen defeated Romano 51.6% to 48.4% in 2016.